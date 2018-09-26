Ashton Kutcher Signs Over Home to Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis

Ashton Kutcher's Los Angeles home now solely belongs to his former stepdaughter, Rumer Willis.

The That '70s Show star, 40, purchased the 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in the Hollywood Hills in 2009 for $971,500. According to legal documents obtained by ET, Kutcher, who was married to Demi Moore at the time, co-owned the property with her oldest daughter, Rumer.

Kutcher and Rumer each owned 50 percent of the property, but on Aug. 3, Rumer filed documents stating that their co-ownership had ended, with Kutcher granting her his ownership of the home. Kutcher and Moore divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

Interestingly, Kutcher's current wife, Mila Kunis, had to sign off on the documents as well. The home was listed as Kunis and Kutcher's community property after they tied the knot in 2015.

Kunis recently defended Kutcher's "normal, real" marriage to Moore, 55. In a July interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 35-year-old actress said that he still keeps in touch with Moore's daughters, Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24.

“They had three kids they were raising," Kunis said. "It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids.”

