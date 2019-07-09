Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are showing off their singing skills!

On Monday, Kutcher took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of him and his wife of four years singing a children's song. In the cute black-and-white clip, 41-year-old Kutcher begins belting out "La Vaca Lola" before turning the camera to Kunis, 35, to capture her joining in on the singalong.

The casual video is adorable, with the pair hanging out in the kitchen and Kunis chowing down on a snack throughout their impromptu concert. Fans who listen closely will also be able to hear what sounds like a recorder in the background, perhaps a contribution from one of their children -- Wyatt, 4, or Dimitri, 2.

"A Kutchers singalong #beatchildrenssong #lavacalola," he captioned the clip.

Despite their valiant efforts, Zoe Saldana hilariously piped in with a friendly critique for the couple. "Hahahahahahahaha you guys can do better than that!!!!! Come on! Bring it on!" she commented on the clip.

This isn't the first time the couple has delighted fans on Instagram! Their kitchen concert comes shortly after Kutcher and Kunis released another funny video where they mocked a tabloid cover that claimed they had split up.

"It's over between us," Kunis said in the clip while holding up the tabloid.

"It's over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?" Kutcher, feigning concern, asked.

"I felt suffocated," Kunis replied, referencing the sub-headline on the magazine's cover.

"You felt suffocated by me?" Kutcher stammered. "I was just so overbearing, wasn't I?"

"Also, I took the kids," Kunis deadpanned, while pointing at another part of the cover with that claim. "And you had a very dark secret exposed."

"Oh my gosh, what was the dark secret?" Kutcher asked. "It must have been really dark."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

