Ashton Kutcher Says Adele Is the Reason Behind His 'Spite' Mustache

Ashton Kutcher was sporting a little "lip jewelry" on Monday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I never intended to have this, I don't think I look good with this but I'm keeping it!" the 41-year-old actor declared in defense of his mustache.

Kutcher went onto explain that his wife, Mila Kunis, is friends with Adele, and he grew the facial hair for the singer's birthday party. He was originally told the party's theme was 1970's New Year's Eve.

"We were both on That '70s Show. I think we got this," he recalled thinking confidently of his and Kunis' party outfits.

While Kunis wore a "timeless jumpsuit," Kutcher went all out with his costume and even went so far as to shave off his beard and keep only a mustache. However, when they got there, "nobody is in 1970's anything."

It wasn't long before Kutcher learned that the theme for the party was actually 1930's New Year's.

"I look like Burt Reynolds from Boogie Nights!" he exclaimed to Fallon. "So, I'm just playing it off like this is what I'm doing these days. Like, 'What's up JAY-Z? Yeah, this is my thing now.'"

Kutcher has now committed to the mustache. "[The party] was really awkward. So now it's a spite stache, and I'm keeping it," he quipped before adding that Kunis likes the look.

Despite getting a theme wrong, Kutcher and Kunis have to be great at parties! Check out the time they put on a kitchen concert by performing the kids' song "La Voca Lola."

