Demi Moore has a lot going on in her life -- from a new movie about to hit theaters to a tell-all memoir that has already been making waves with some surprising revelations -- and through it all the celebrated actress has gotten nothing but love from her adoring daughters.

ET spoke with the actress on Wednesday at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, at the red carpet premiere of her new horror comedy Corporate Animals, and she opened up about what it means to get such kind praise and support from daughter Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis.

"It's everything," Moore said with a smile. "It really is. I feel so much gratitude and, just, joy."

The support comes at a time when she's preparing for the release of her new memoir, Inside Out, on Sept. 24, in which she got been very candid about her personal life, including her divorce from Ashton Kutcher and past substance abuse struggles.

Regarding the upcoming release, Moore said she's just interested in people hearing her story.

"I don't have any expectations," Moore shared. "I'm most excited to just be present to experience whatever might occur."

Meanwhile, before Inside Out hits shelves, her upcoming project Corporate Animals will be hitting the big screen. In the bold horror comedy, Moore plays the megalomaniacal and out of touch CEO who takes her employees on a team-building retreat that goes wrong in a big way.

For Moore, getting to play an egotistical captain of industry gave her some insight on how some self-absorbed execs actually live.

"What's incredible is you realize [that] it's actually quite freeing to not be thoughtful," She said with a laugh. "It certainly not how I would like to be as a human being, but playing this as a character… I had a great time."

Corporate Animals is in theaters and On-Demand Sept. 20.

