Demi Moore Poses Nude for 'Harper's Bazaar' and Talks Past Drug Abuse

Demi Moore is once again baring it all!

The 56-year-old movie star appears on the October issue of Harper's Bazaar wearing nothing but a stunning diamond bracelet and a large pink hat. Although her long, black tresses provide some cover, the veteran actress is almost entirely on display -- and has never looked better!

The nude shoot is her first since her unforgettable 1991 Vanity Fair cover, where she stripped down to showcase her pregnant belly. She was expecting her second daughter, Scout, with Bruce Willis at the time.

"Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don't remember the article," Moore tells Lena Dunham, who conducted the shoot's accompanying interview. The spread is part of the actress' promotion for her new memoir, Inside Out. It also allowed her to push back against the way fans view her and her work.

"Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be," she shares. "All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control. [They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don't think that I knew how to do that."

Moore also discussed embracing and relishing her sobriety after previous bouts with substance abuse. She explained that what motivates her to stay sober is that she doesn't want to miss out on important things, including the difficult stuff.

"In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away," Moore shares. "I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in ...some pain."

While talking about her upbringing, she recalled the devastating details of helping her father stop her mother from overdosing on pills when Moore was just a child -- and the impact it left on her.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," she recalls.

"Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over."

Moore also touched upon the redemptive quality of motherhood in her own life. While discussing her daughters, Rumer 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, with Willis, she hints at rectifying mistakes of the past.

“My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles," she says, adding that this includes, "mothering myself."

Head here to check out more from the candid interview.

