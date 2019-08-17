Demi Moore is celebrating her "magnificent" daughter, Rumer Willis.

On Friday, the former G.I. Jane star posted an adorable baby photo of her eldest daughter in the driver's seat of a convertible car to wish her a happy 31st birthday. She also penned a loving note in which she praises and admires her "sweet first born."

"I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the driver's seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!," Moore began. "Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didn’t really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel!"

"Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure! 🥳❤️🥰❤️🎂😘," she added.

In a second post, Moore also wrote, "Heaven! Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn 🥳@rumerwillis," next to another throwback photo of the two napping.

The posts came days after Willis revealed that she had been struggling with health issues that have left her "exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down." On Wednesday, Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, along with a lengthy message about how she's been ill for several weeks.

"How do we Let Go? This was me yesterday," she began. "I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless."

"I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection," she wrote. "I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me."

Rumer said that once she allowed herself to exercise some "compassionate self forgiveness for any judgments" she was holding against herself and her body, she started to feel better.

In July, ET spoke with Willis where she revealed that she has read her mom's upcoming memoir, Inside Out, to be released next month.

"I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I'm really excited for people to get to know that side of her," she said praising her mom.

