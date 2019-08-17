News

Demi Moore Shares Adorable Baby Pics of 'Magnificent' Daughter Rumer for Her Birthday

By Liz Calvario‍
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Demi Moore is celebrating her "magnificent" daughter, Rumer Willis.

On Friday, the former G.I. Jane star posted an adorable baby photo of her eldest daughter in the driver's seat of a convertible car to wish her a happy 31st birthday. She also penned a loving note in which she praises and admires her "sweet first born."

"I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the driver's seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!," Moore began. "Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didn’t really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel!"

"Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure! 🥳❤️🥰❤️🎂😘," she added.

In a second post, Moore also wrote, "Heaven! Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn 🥳@rumerwillis," next to another throwback photo of the two napping.

The posts came days after Willis revealed that she had been struggling with health issues that have left her "exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down." On Wednesday, Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, along with a lengthy message about how she's been ill for several weeks. 

"How do we Let Go? This was me yesterday," she began. "I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless."

"I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection," she wrote. "I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me."

Rumer said that once she allowed herself to exercise some "compassionate self forgiveness for any judgments" she was holding against herself and her body, she started to feel better.

How do we Let Go? This was me yesterday. Exhausted, Overwhelmed and Broken Down. I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless. I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven't been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection. I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn't want to work with me. I have been in so much pain and kept trying to fight it and be angry and sad, but what I realized was that I was trying to control it. I was listening to my body or what it needed and was just trying to control how I felt and when I felt it. I did some compassionate self forgiveness for any judgements I was holding against myself or my body for not behaving the was I wanted it to and really just allowed myself to be exactly where I was at and let go. And I woke up this morning feeling a little better and feeling much more integrated in myself because I was no longer at war within. I am by no means 100% yet but getting there. I wanted to share this because I think it's important for me to share not just the fun great parts of my life but also the tough ones too because we are all just doing the best we can with the tools we have. It's my birthday tomorrow and i wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me. So I encourage you as you move forward with you day, week or even month allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesn't turn out the way you planned. It's all happening for you not to you.... Anyway for any that this resonates I hope it helped and if it's not for you love to you anyway. Thank you for allowing me to share myself Love Rue

In July, ET spoke with Willis where she revealed that she has read her mom's upcoming memoir, Inside Out, to be released next month.

"I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I'm really excited for people to get to know that side of her," she said praising her mom. 

