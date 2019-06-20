Demi Moore to Star in 'Brave New World' Alongside Alden Ehrenreich

Demi Moore's got a new gig.

The 56-year-old actress has joined USA's Brave New World, the network announced on Thursday. Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya were already attached to star.

Moore will play the recurring role of Linda, John the Savage's (Ehrenreich) brash, hard-living mother.

Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, takes place in the world of New London, a “utopian” society that achieved stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. The story centers on two New Worlders, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowe (Findlay), who break free from their rigid civilization by journeying to the Savage Lands, where they become swept up in a rebellion. With the arrival of John the Savage in the New World, the three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Moore's recent television credits include HBO's Animals. and Fox's Empire. She'll next appear opposite Ed Helms in the comedy Corporate Animals. See more on the actress in the video below.

