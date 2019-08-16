Rumer Willis Opens Up About Her Mysterious Month-Long Illness

Rumer Willis has been struggling with a health issue that has left her "exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down."

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, along with a lengthy message about how she's been ill for several weeks.

"How do we Let Go? This was me yesterday." Rumer began her post. "I had just gotten off the phone with my sister after having a full little kid meltdown. Sobbing about how I was so tired and feeling helpless."

The Dancing With the Stars alum goes on to explain how she came to be so sick.

"I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection," she wrote. "I felt helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed. I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me."

Rumer says once she allowed herself to exercise some "compassionate self forgiveness for any judgments" she was holding against herself and her body, she started to feel better.

"I woke up this morning feeling a little better and feeling much more integrated in myself because I was no longer at war within," she continued. "I am by no means 100% yet but getting there."

As for why she wanted to share this message with her followers, Rumer explained, "I think it’s important for me to share not just the fun great parts of my life but also the tough ones too because we are all just doing the best we can with the tools we have. It’s my birthday tomorrow (Thursday) and I wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me."

She concluded her post with a challenge for her Instagram followers. "I encourage you as you move forward with your day, week or even month -- allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesn’t turn out the way you planned," she shared. "It’s all happening for you, not to you."

It appears Rumer was feeling better on her birthday, because she posted another selfie on her Instagram Story looking all dolled up.

Prior to her contracting a mysterious illness, ET spoke with Rumer at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, and she talked all about her role in the movie as well as mom Demi's upcoming memoir.

