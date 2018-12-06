Bruce Willis may be known for his tough guy characters, but he’s not too proud to shed a tear when his daughter, Rumer Willis, takes the stage.



The 30-year-old actress is currently starring in Love Actually Live in Los Angeles and ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with her on Wednesday, where she admitted that her father has gotten emotional before while watching her perform.



“I think I’ve made him cry a couple times especially when I’ve been singing ‘cause all of my music taste is from him,” she explained. “So whenever I’ve done cabaret-type shows, I always try and pick a few that he showed me and he gets excited.”



Rumer also shared that while gets especially nervous when a friend or family member is coming to her show, it does motivate her to do her best.



“I feel like, in general, I always get those kind of butterfly excitement nerves,” she said. “But I love it when you have people in the audience. I definitely get a little more geared up and want to put on a great show for them.”

It turns out, Rumer’s mother, Demi Moore, and her sisters, Scout and Tallulah, were in attendance on Wednesday night.



Rumer co-stars in the production, a reinterpretation of the 2003 holiday film featuring several interwoven stories, alongside Tony winner Steve Kazee. In the play, she tackles two roles, Juliet and Mia, played by Keira Knightley and Heike Makatsch in the film, respectively.



