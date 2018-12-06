Jennifer Aniston loves seeing her pal, George Clooney, in his biggest role yet -- dad!

The 49-year-old actress appears on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opens up about visiting the Clooney family while filming her new Adam Sandler film, Murder Mystery, in Lake Cuomo, Italy.

“The Clooneys, so sweet,” Aniston says when asked about seeing George, Amal, and their 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

"Is it weird to see him with children now?” host DeGeneres asks.

"It’s amazing to see him with children,” Aniston notes. "That’s what we talked about that anything can happen.”

Though the actress loves to see George's new family, she’s not exactly up to date on all of the twins’ milestones.

When asked how old they were, she sheepishly replies, "I don’t know. Maybe a little over a year?”

The kiddos are in fact about a year and a half old.

George, who once appeared in an episode of Aniston's show, Friends, as Dr. Doug Ross from ER, opened up to ET around Halloween about how his life has changed since becoming a father of two. He even missed the first night of the Casamigos festivities, which his business partner, Rande Gerber, and wife Cindy Crawford attended.

“Last night they were dressed up as rock stars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning crap out of a baby’s diaper,” he joked to ET. “It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun. You could imagine the fun I had last night.”

For more from Clooney, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTACT:

George Clooney Reveals the Hilarious Way Halloween Has Changed With Twins

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Pooping in Her Backyard

Jennifer Aniston Recalls 'Like It Was Yesterday' When 'Friends' Premiered (Exclusive)

Related Gallery