Oops!

It looks like Jane Kimmel might have a hard time scoring another invite to Jennifer Aniston’s house. The 4-year-old daughter of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney had a major faux pas when she was a guest at the former Friends star’s house.

Aniston told the story on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host complained about her Friendsgiving meal the day before Thanksgiving.

“You’ve come for the last couple years, is this a problem?” Aniston asked her longtime pal of the event.

“On Thanksgiving I cook a lot of stuff, the normal turkey, yams or sweet potatoes, you know, the whole deal, but then at your event we had the same thing everyone had the night before again,” Kimmel noted. "So in its essence, you’ve turned my meal into leftovers.”

He then suggested that Aniston serve a different kind of food for Friendsgiving other than the Thanksgiving staples.

"Listen, I’ll make a deal. If we do this, can we talk about your children not using my backyard as a bathroom?” Aniston replied. "That did happen, and you know what, a year went by and I didn’t know about it.”

Turns out, an even younger Jane had gone to the bathroom in the actress’ backyard and her mother and aunt had rushed to clean it up. At the time, they’d asked Aniston’s bartender for some doggie poop bags to help with the mess.

“Because Jane was a lot younger, she took a s**t in the backyard, right on the lawn, right next to the beautiful pool,” Aniston said. "Then they asked for three bags. She’s healthy!”

Kimmel turned the incident back around, joking, "You know why that happened? Because she was so full of turkey."

Kimmel's wife, McNearney has a small cameo in Aniston’s upcoming Netflix film, Dumplin’, which prompted Kimmel to air his grievances about that as well.

"When she went to Atlanta, guess who was home with the kids?” he said. "So I have another request, if you should ever put Molly in another movie, put the kids in the movie too.”

Aniston spoke with ET about her upcoming role. To see the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

