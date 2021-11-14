Astroworld Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Boy Dies Bringing Death Toll to 10

A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," the attorneys said in a statement. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

Attorneys for the family said last week that Blount had been placed in a medically induced coma to combat severe brain, liver and kidney trauma.

"I am saddened to learn of Ezra's death this evening," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted. "Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra."

The boy's family, who are suing Travis Scott and other concert organizers for negligence, said in the lawsuit that the boy was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death" during the surge.

Blount is the 10th person to die after attending the festival last weekend.

Scott and other festival organizers are facing numerous lawsuits stemming from the deadly concert. Scott has said he will pay for the funeral expenses of the victims and said he was "absolutely devastated by what took place."

