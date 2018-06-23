'Atypical' Star Michael Rapaport Stops Man Trying to Open Plane Emergency Exit Door Mid-Flight

Michael Rapaport sprung to action when most needed!

The Atypical star stopped a man from opening an emergency door while mid-flight on an American Airlines plane on Saturday morning.

A rep for the airline confirmed an incident to ET, noting that at about an hour into the flight, the unnamed passenger had asked for directions to the bathroom. After seeing that the man was attempting to open the emergency exit door, two other passengers apprehended him, at which point flight crew stepped in. The man explained that he was confused, and after speaking with the flight crew, he was able to return to his seat for the duration of the flight. The rep could not confirm names of the passengers involved.

However, Fox Sports director Ted Kenney, a passenger on the flight who was tweeting the experience, noted that Rapaport "just stopped a guy on our plane from opening emergency door. No joke. Mr New York jump right up and stopped it, no hesitation."

The actor replied to the passenger and expressed how "f**king crazy" the incident was.

@MichaelRapaport just stopped a guy on our plane from opening emergency door. No joke. Mr New York jump right up and stopped it, no hesitation. Thanks Mike!!! — Ted Kenney (@TedKenney3D) June 23, 2018

Kenney also explained that Rapaport shot up out of his seat and rushed to the area between the bulkhead and the bathroom and yelled "'what the f**k are you doing?"

"Mike continues yelling so I jump up and rush up to Michael as does some Big 3 players," Kenney wrote.

"I get to the bulkhead and Michael has this guy by the collar and manhandling him away from the emergency exit door," he continued. "Michael tells us he was trying to open the door. Crew and staff where all in the back of the plane so nobody was looking out for our safety except Mr. New York."

I see Michael shoot up out of his seat and rush to the area just between the bulkhead and the bathroom and yell "what the f%&* are you doing?" Mike continues yelling so I jump up and rush up to to Michael as does some Big 3 players. — Ted Kenney (@TedKenney3D) June 23, 2018

I get to the bulkhead and Michael has this guy by the collar and manhandling him away from the emergency exit door. Michael tells us he was trying to open the door. Crew and staff where all in the back of the plane so nobody was looking out for our safety except Mr. New York. — Ted Kenney (@TedKenney3D) June 23, 2018

Following the altercation, Rapaport posted a video on Twitter explaining that there had been an incident and were waiting for the fire marshal. He also gave basketball players Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Baron Davis, who were also on the flight, a shout out.

"We had an incident on the plane," the comedian said as someone calls him a "real hero." "We're waiting for the fire marshal to come. We had a f**king incident, for real."

Thankfully, all the passengers and flight crew landed safely.

Rapaport isn't the first celeb to be quick on his feet. Earlier this month, Benedict Cumberbatch saved a delivery cyclist from four attackers. Additionally, a couple years back, Brad Pitt saved a young fan by being crushed by a crowd. See the scary moment in the video below.

Reporting by Alex Ungerman.

RELATED CONTENT:

Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Delivery Cyclist from Four Attackers

Jessica Simpson's Husband Sweetly Saves Her as She Takes a Tumble After Romantic Birthday Dinner: Pic!

Brad Pitt Saves Young Fan Being Crushed by Crowd -- See the Video

Related Gallery