Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Delivery Cyclist from Four Attackers

Benedict Cumberbatch went from on-screen Avenger to real-life avenger as he rescued a delivery rider in London from attackers. Oh yeah, and the Sherlock star did it not too far from where the fictional Sherlock Holmes called home.

The company the bicycle delivery man worked for, Deliveroo, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Saturday to Cumberbatch, thanking him for coming to their worker's aid when needed.

"Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes - their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable," the company wrote on Twitter. "So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you."

The incident took place on Marylebone High Street -- just around the corner from 221B Baker Street, the fictional address of Sherlock Holmes -- where Cumberbatch was taking an Uber when he spotted the cyclist being assaulted with a bottle, according to The Sun. Cumberbatch, who plays the magic-wielding Avenger Dr. Strange, then hopped out of the Uber and started throwing muggers off of the cyclist.

“He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone,’" the Uber driver, Manuel Dias, told The Sun. “It was only then I recognized Benedict. Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just around the corner from Baker Street."

He added, "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing."

Indeed.

And the Uber driver said that the attackers seemed to bug out when they realized exactly who was intervening.

Smart move, bad guys.

