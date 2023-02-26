Aubrey Plaza is ‘Down’ to Collaborate Deadpan Twin Jenna Ortega After 2023 SAG Awards (Exclusive)
Aubrey Plaza on Eerie Twinning Moment With Jenna Ortega at SAG A…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Madonna Pokes Fun at Her Face Following ‘Surgery’
Selena Gomez Takes Social Media Break After Hailey Bieber and Ky…
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Message for ‘True Lies’ Cast Ahead of Re…
Jenna Ortega Shares Regrets About Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance (Exclu…
Leah McSweeney Shuts Down Rumors She Threw Elephant Poop at 'RHU…
Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix Have ‘Parent Trap’ Reunion! (…
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Award…
'1923’ Stars Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer Gush Over Workin…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Has Not Met His Children Ye…
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner's Attorney Fires Back at Rumors He’…
Ellen Pompeo 'Super Happy' With Decision to Leave 'Grey's Anatom…
Why Lala Kent Believes Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 'Sav…
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Gets Choked Up Over Mom's Last Wor…
NAACP Image Awards 2022: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Empowe…
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Open Up About Zaya Wade’s Legal …
Amid a slew of A-list stars, touching acceptance speeches and hilarious presenters, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega managed to steal the spotlight at this year's SAG Awards.
The pair of hilariously deadpan actresses took the stage together to present an award on Sunday, where they poked fun at their obvious similarities to the delight of the audience.
The brief but hilarious team-up had some fans calling for the pair to get their own movie together -- possibly a darkly comic buddy cop project -- and Plaza told ET's Denny Directo after the show that she would be open to that idea.
"Oh, I'm down," Plaza confirmed, adding, "We'll just kill everybody with our eyes."
Plaza and Ortega were hilarious during the show, in which they explained that they didn't understand why producers had paired them together to present.
"I don't know why they paired us up together," Plaza said with a frown, as Ortega replied, "Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common."
"We should find the people who did this," Plaza began, before Ortega joined in and they recited in unison, "and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."
When asked if she figured out who had, in fact, paired them together, Plaza joked with ET, sharing, "I don't know, but we went with it! We went with it."
Before the show, ET spoke with Ortega, and the Wednesday star opened up about how nervous she is to be making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in just a few weeks.
"It's so funny because everyone is prepping me for it and they're like, 'yeah, any of our clients who have worked for SNL has said that it's the most stressful week of their life,' have called crying, 'Oh my God I don't know what to do, I don't know if I’m funny enough, I don't know if I’m this enough,'" she shared "So, I feel like I’ve only heard scary things. I think that when I get there it will be delightful and fun and wonderful."
As for Sunday's SAG Awards, see the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Are Deadpan Twins at 2023 SAG Awards
How Jenna Ortega’s Feeling Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut
Jenna Ortega Details Excruciating Filming Schedule for 'Wednesday'
2023 SAG Awards: Biggest Moments and Most Memorable Speeches
Related Gallery