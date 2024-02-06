Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman are having a blast. The former Parks and Recreation co-stars are starring in a Super Bowl commercial together to the delight of fans everywhere.

The on-screen pals, who played bored intern April Ludgate and no-nonsense government official Ron Swanson on the hit NBC comedy starring Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, reunite on the backs of dragons in the Mountain Dew Baja Blast commercial.

Plaza spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about the ad, calling the decision a "no-brainer."

"The fact that Nick Offerman was involved… everything about it, I was like, 'This is an actual blast,'" Plaza quipped of filming the Baja Blast spot.

Plaza said it was the soft drink's decision to bring in Offerman, noting, "It was their idea and I read in the pitch that I would be on a dragon and possibly Nick would be riding another dragon and flying up next to me, and I thought, 'That is hilarious. That is the perfect April and Ron alternate universe reunion that anybody could ever ask for.'"

Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Ban

The 39-year-old actress added that she hadn't seen Offerman for some time, so catching up with her former co-star while dressed in armor on the back of dragons proved to be a "hilarious" process.

"When Nick and I get together, I think we can't help falling into that dynamic of April and Ron because we both have a very, very similar dry sense of humor. So we just go there right away. It's just hard not to," Plaza admitted.

Both Plaza and Offerman appeared on all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation alongside Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.

Plaza and Offerman's commercial will air during the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11.

RELATED CONTENT: