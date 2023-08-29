AUGUST 08, Def Jam Records Producer and Singer, Dead at 31

AUGUST 08 has died. The singer and producer, who worked with the likes of DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and Jhené Aiko, died on Aug. 26, his sister, LaSherry "Joy" Mckinney, revealed on Instagram. He was 31.

"As we all try to press through understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose. I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance," she wrote of her brother, who was born Ray Jacobs. "He was able to travel the world, and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician."

"I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is," LaSherry continued. "08/08 = infinity I give thanks to you all for the calls, text, and prayers. Please keep us uplifted."

LaSherry's post also included a statement from AUGUST 08's mom, Mena.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, songwriter, musician and mentor," Mena wrote. "He will continue to blossom and spread his through his music."

Def Jam Recordings, the label AUGUST 08 was signed to under Aiko's Allel Sound offshoot, likewise posted about his death.

"The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray 'August 08' Jacobs," the label's Instagram caption read. "A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

88rising, the music collective AUGUST 08 previously belonged to, also reacted to his death on Instagram.

"It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08. RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words," the music collective captioned a photo of the late singer. "Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years."

"We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song," the statement continued. "Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always. Thank you for helping us be brave. We will miss you so much, love you August."

AUGUST 08 released his debut EP, Father, in 2018. Happy Endings With an Asterisk followed in 2019, and Emotional Cuh came out the following year. Seasick, which is made up of Towards the Sun and Towards the Moon, were released in 2022. AUGUST 08's final release was a single, "Bruises," which came out earlier this year.

