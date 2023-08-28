Alexandra Paul, Canadian Olympic Figure Skater, Dead at 31

Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died. She was 31.

The Associated Press reports that Paul was killed last week, when she was involved in a collision that involved seven other vehicles in Ontario, Canada. According to the site, a transport truck entered a construction zone and crashed into the stopped cars. The former skater's young son was in the car at the time of the incident and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The news of Paul's death was confirmed by Skate Canada on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating," the post read.

"During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike."

The statement continued, "As we remember Alexandra's contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct. Our thoughts are with Alexandra's family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time🙏."

Paul skated in the 2014 Sochi Games with Mitchell Islam. In 2010, she won the silver medal in the World Junior Figure Skating Championships before retiring in 2016.

Paul is survived by Islam -- whom she married in 2011 -- and their young son.

