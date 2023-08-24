Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar, Dead at 36

Bray Wyatt has died. The WWE wrestler, who was born Windham Rotunda, unexpectedly died on Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed on X, which was formerly known as Twitter. He was 36.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Dwayne Johnson also reacted to the news on social media, tweeting that he is "heartbroken" by Rotunda's death.

"Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," he wrote. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," Johnson continued. "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house.'"

Per ESPN, Rotunda had been absent from WWE in recent months due to an undisclosed health issue. He began his WWE career in 2009, and, save an absence between 2021 and 2022, had been with the group since.

Rotunda had wrestling in his blood, with his father, uncle and brother also doing the sport professionally, per the outlet.

Rotunda was a dad of four. He had two children with his first wife and two with his current wife, former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, according to the outlet.

