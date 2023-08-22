David Jacobs, 'Dallas' and 'Knots Landing' Creator, Dead at 84

David Jacobs, the celebrated creator of hit '80s TV series Dallas and Knots Landing, has died. He was 84.

Jacob's son confirmed to multipleoutlets on Tuesday that his father died on Aug. 20, at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Jacobs left an indelible mark on the TV landscape when he created the primetime soap opera Dallas -- which went on to run for 14 seasons -- as well as the wildly popular spin-off series Knots Landing, which aired for 14 seasons as well.

Jacobs is also known for co-creating the Western drama series Paradise, alongside Robert Porter, which ran from 1988-1991.

Apart from his work as a TV writer, he also served as an executive producer on a number of shows, including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Homefront -- the latter of which earned Jacobs two back-to-back Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993.

In the wake of Jacobs' death, several stars paid tribute to him and his legacy.

"There are no words to describe how forever grateful I have always been for the opportunity to be his Valene Ewing on both Dallas and Knots Landing," actress Joan Van Ark shared in a statement to ET on Tuesday. "This leaves a huge hole in my heart and soul . . . both personally and creatively."

Michele Lee, who starred as Karen MacKenzie on Knotts Landing, shared a statement with ET as well, expressing, "There was something about David that was like family to me and I would very often socialize with his family away from the set."

"I always said David knew my voice and the voice of my character, Karen. I knew when he was writing for me and Karen it would be perfection, because he got into her soul and made her who she was," Lee recalled. "And I think that was the reason the audience accepted us into their homes as members of their own family."

Donna Mills remembered Jacobs as well, sharing with ET, "David was such a special person. I am proud to have worked with him, but equally proud to have known him."

"He was so highly respected, and so helpful, not only to me, but to everyone associated with Knots Landing," added Mills, who starred as Abby Ewing on the series. "My thoughts are with his wife Diana, his children and his grandchildren."

Jacobs is survived by his wife, Diana, their two children, Aaron and Molly, his daughter Albyn, from his first marriage, and his two grandchildren, Riley and Georgia.

