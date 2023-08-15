Game of Thronesand Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Darren Kent has died. He was 36.

His death was confirmed by his talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, in a statement posted to X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," the agency said. "His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

Born in Essex, Kent attended Italia Conti, graduating in 2007, and started picking up acting roles in the 2000s.

His first significant acting role was in the 2008 horror film Mirrors. He went on to appear in an episode of Game of Thrones, playing a goatherd in Slavers Bay, and most recently played a reanimated corpse in the 2023 film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

His additional credits include Snow White and the Huntsman, Marshal’s Law, Bloody Cuts, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Blood Drive, Les Misérables, Green Fingers, EastEnders, Happy Hours, Love Without Walls and Birds Sorrow.

Kent, who had a rare skin disorder and also battled osteoporosis and arthritis, won Best Actor at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his role in Sunny Boy. In the movie, he played a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun and halts his desire to be a regular teenager.

Kent was also a writer-director and earned a January Award for helming the 2021 short You Know Me.

RELATED CONTENT:

Former NFL Star Alex Collins Dead at 28

Magoo, Rapper and Timbaland Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report

Clarence Avant Dead at 92: JAY-Z, Pharrell and More Pay Tribute

Clarence Avant, 'The Black Godfather' of Entertainment, Dead at 92

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Dead