Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Nanny Dead

The nanny of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's 2-year-old son, Rennie Foster, has died, ET has learned.
The news comes after Katharine announced on Instagram that she would be leaving her and her husband's Hitman Tour in Asia due to a "horrible tragedy." ET has reached out to reps for the couple. TMZ was first to report the news.
In a message to her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, the 39-year-old shared, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run."
Without revealing exactly what happened, Katharine added, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."
Apologizing for having to leave the tour, the American Idol alum promised to return "one day" to perform for Asian audiences, but noted that 73-year-old David would still be performing at the scheduled concerts.
The couple received some support in the comments from their famous friends.
Amanda Kloots wrote, "Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys."
And David's ex-wife, Linda Thompson, commented, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜."
In addition to Rennie, David is also dad to five adult daughters from previous relationships.
