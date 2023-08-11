Katharine McPhee is rushing home to handle a "horrible tragedy." The 39-year-old singer was on the road with her husband, David Foster, for the couple's Hitman tour, but had to cut her time short.

In a message to her fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, McPhee shared on Friday via Instagram, "It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run."

Without revealing exactly what happened, McPhee noted, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Apologizing for having to leave the tour, McPhee promised to return "one day" to perform for the Asian audiences.

The message implies that Foster, 73, will continue on with the tour, performing the final two shows.

McPhee and Foster got a lot of love in the comments from their famous friends.

Amanda Kloots wrote, "Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys."

Foster's ex-wife, Linda Thompson, wrote, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜"

Nicole Scherzinger commented, "Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️"

McPhee and Foster are parents to 2-year-old son Rennie. It's unclear whether the little boy was traveling with his parents on their tour. In June, Foster shared a video of his son's impressive drumming skills on Instagram, writing, "PROGRESS!! 2yrs 3mon."

Foster is also dad to five adult daughters from previous relationships.

RELATED CONTENT:

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old Son Shows Off His Impressive Drumming Skills This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

See David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old's Drumming Skills

David Foster and Katharine McPhee on Their 'Musical' Son Rennie

Katharine McPhee, David Foster's Son Already Has Sweet Drumming Skills

Related Gallery