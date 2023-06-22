David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old Son Is a Total Drumming Prodigy: Watch
David Foster and Katharine McPhee on New Christmas Album and If …
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcome First Child Together
Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voic…
Titanic Submersible Vessel Goes Missing: Everything We Know
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
'Yellowstone:' Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Kevin Costner Quitting …
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hyp…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Titanic Submersible Vessel: Latest Update on the Missing Tourists
Baby rockstar! Rennie Foster has music in his blood, so it's only logical that he'd have some natural abilities. The 2-year-old son of performer Katharine McPhee and musician and composer David Foster showed off his impressive talents in a new video from his proud dad.
"PROGRESS!! 2yrs 3mon," Foster captioned the impressive clip of Rennie wearing protective headphones while jamming out on a full drum kit, cymbals and all.
Rennie is clearly gifted, showing off the skillset of a seasoned drummer at such an early age.
The commenters on the post had fun complimenting Rennie's talents, with one joking, "How does this even happen? Are there lessons involved? When my son was 2 he took a class where we sat in a circle and banged sticks together. Lol."
Another commenter wrote, "Tell me your parents are David and Katherine without telling me your parents are David and Katherine."
This isn't the first time Rennie has showed off his skills on his dad's Instagram. He's been shocking fans since before he even turned two.
Back in October 2022, David and Katharine opened up to ET about about their musical son.
"You know, when you look at somebody like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," David shared at the time. "He's so young."
"It makes sense that he'd be musical, but we're not really sure," Katharine added. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums!"
RELATED CONTENT:
David Foster and Katharine McPhee on Their 'Musical' Son Rennie
Katharine McPhee, David Foster's Son Already Has Sweet Drumming Skills
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Open Up About Infant Son (Exclusive)