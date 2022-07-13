Katharine McPhee and David Foster may have a budding musician on their hands.

The American Idol alum shared a sweet video of the couple's 16-month-old son, Rennie, playing happily on a pint-sized drum set to her Instagram story this week, calling him a "drummer boy."

Apparently, the toddler's passion for pounding away at the drums knows no limits, as McPhee jokingly shared another video of Rennie playing in his pajamas with the caption "Good Morning" and an Instagram sticker of a man rubbing his temples.

She also shared a cute image of Rennie donning sunglasses and covering his ears with the caption, "OK mom. please stop talking politics now." The adorable post came after a series of videos advocating for the election of Los Angeles mayoral candidate, Rick Caruso.

Rennie is the first child for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, who has five adult daughters from previous relationships. The couple gushed to ET about their littlest one in an interview earlier this year.

"Having so much fun, it's just great being a mom. I love it, absolutely," McPhee said. "I mean, last night was a little rough, the time...he was up and then you know, when you're traveling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated, but it's just so precious because it's just a moment in time that is not going to last forever, so, in my perspective I just cherish."

"She's a fantastic mother," Foster added. "An amazing mother, and we are having the best time."

