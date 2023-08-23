Terry Funk, Longtime Champion Pro Wrestler, Dead at 79

Terry Funk has died. Friends and fans took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to the famed wresting pro in the wake of his death. He was 79. A cause of death was not immediately available.

"In my entire life, I've never met a guy who worked harder," Ric Flair tweeted. "Terry funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend! Rest in peace my friend Terry Funk knowing that no one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling!"

In a tribute of his own, Mick Foley revealed that Funk's daughter, Brandee, had confirmed the "awful news" to him. He additionally noted that Brandee and Funk's other daughter, Stacy, asked him "to express how much they appreciate the love and support you have given him over the years.

"WE JUST LOST A LEGEND. Terry Funk is gone," he wrote alongside a photo of him with Funk. "... He was my mentor, my idol, and one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw."

"If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many," he continued. "There will never be another like him."

Foley concluded his post by writing, "May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk."

Funk, the son of wrestler Dory Funk, began his hardcore wrestling career in 1965 and continued working until 2017. Throughout his career, he competed in All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE, the WCW and the ECW.

He also appeared in several movies including Road House, Over the Top and The Ringer.

