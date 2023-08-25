Beauty Couch, Roller Skating Influencer, Dead at 22

Beauty Couch, an Instagram influencer whose countless roller-skating videos earned her a strong following, was found dead in Georgia just days after she was reported missing. She was 22.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, firefighters responded to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon in Austell, Georgia, where upon arrival authorities located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. As part of their preliminary investigation, police paid a visit to the address where the vehicle was registered. It was at that address where police say they learned the car owner's daughter, Couch, had not been seen since Tuesday morning. While the car was registered to her father, it was Couch who most commonly drove the car, police said.

Police went back to search the area where the vehicle was found and that's where they located a body that matched Couch's description. Now the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating and, based on the initial scene, they suspect foul play. The cause of death has not been determined.

WSB-TV spoke with Couch's mother, Kimberly, who remembered her young daughter as a loving person.

"She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody," Kimberly told the TV news station. "She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty."

Kimberly added, "They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby."

Couch, who went by Beauty Kantera on Instagram, had nearly 150,000 followers. Her final post came six days ago, and it's there where friends and loved ones have dropped comments pleading for anyone to come forward if they have any information about what happened to Couch.

One comment read, "If anyone knows what happened to her please contact the police. She was found gone and car burned. Such a beautiful soul gone too soon. I want justice for her, sad that people can hate so much!"

Another person wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes 😢 I sent her a email because my 10 year old loves the way she skates! And she was gonna do online classes. When I spoke to her she was so kind swear. Now we are from Pittsburgh 😢 sending prayers and love to the family and friends lord this is 😢."

Just last month, Couch advertised her first-ever roller-skating class, which went down earlier this month. She captioned that post, "I am so excited to share with you all my first skate class ! Can’t wait to see everyone! Let’s catch a vibe ! 🤩."

Police have not yet named a suspect.

