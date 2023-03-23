Auli'i Cravalho is sending a bold message in support of Indigenous women and girls.

While stepping out on the red carpet at the premiere for her new Amazon Prime series, The Power, Cravalho donned a red handprint across her face. ET spoke to the Moana actress about the statement-making moment, and how the series informed her of a cause that's now near and dear to her heart.

"I'm grateful to wear Naeem Khan as a dress, and I'm also representing No More Stolen sisters, and bringing light to murdered and Indigenous women," Cravalho explained. "We were lucky enough to be filming in Vancouver for The Power, and I saw many a monument about it, and I'm so grateful to be working on a film based on female empowerment."

She continued, "I felt like I had to put my money where my mouth was."

Female empowerment is at the center of the sci-fi series, which sees Cravalho as part of a group of teenage girls from all across the globe who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. As they navigate their new reality, the teens begin to embrace their newfound powers to shift the power balance of the world.

And it's something Cravalho calls "groundbreakingly relevant."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"For me, watching this and creating this project really made me wish that I had the power," she said. "I didn't realize how often I acted or didn't act due to internalized fear of not being strong enough. And I think that the power really does change everything. It's groundbreaking."

Another female-centric cast the 22-year-old actress is excited to be a part of is the Mean Girls musical movie. While she wasn't able to say too much about the project, which kicked off production earlier this month, Cravalho, who plays Janis Ian in the remake, told ET it's been "so much fun."

"I don't know if you can tell, but my tips are still tinged green for Janis," she said, while showing off the ends of her dark locks. "I'm having a great time. We've finished our records and things. And we're still in the thick of it for the actual filming."

She continued, "The cast is incredible. The crew is amazing. Our directors Sam [Jayne] and Arturo [Perez Jr.] are the captains of our ship and I cannot wait for everyone to see it."

As for whether she's spoken to Lizzy Kaplan, who originally played the role of Janis in the 2004 film, Cravalho's lips were sealed.

"Listen, it's fantastic. It's so much fun. I know that we are giving honor to Tina [Fey], as well as our Broadway cast," she gushed. "We have Renee Rapp, who's also from the original Broadway show. She's just giving so much Regina George. You are not ready. You're not ready."

The Power premieres Friday, March 31 on Prime Video.

RELATED CONTENT:

Auli'i Cravalho Celebrates Fellow Ariel, Halle Bailey, After Casting Backlash (Exclusive)

Disney Princesses Irene Bedard and Auli'i Cravalho on Creating Visibility for Indigenous People (Exclusive)

Auli'i Cravalho: A Disney Princess on the 'Rise' (Exclusive)

Auli'i Cravalho Debuts Her New Song Ahead of ‘All Together Now’ Premiere (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery