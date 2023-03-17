'The Power': Watch the Electric Opening Scene From the Prime Video Drama (Exclusive)
"Every revolution begins with a spark." The Power, the new Prime Video sci-fi drama based on Naomi Alderman's best-selling novel, follows a group of teenage girls from all across the globe who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. As they navigate their new reality, the teens begin to embrace their newfound powers to shift the power balance of the world.
ET exclusively debuts the electric opening scene from the nine-episode first season, which drops March 31, setting the table for what's to come.
"We never dared to imagine it," Toni Collette's Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez narrates. "A world that was built for us, where we made the rules, where we can take what we wanted. A world where God looked like us, where we were not afraid. Where we were the ones to be feared."
"But that world was at our fingertips. All we had to do was burn the world that was," she continues, as the teens at the center of the story are introduced in brief vignettes.
The opening scene closes with the mayor wiping away her tears as two police officers meet her to take her away.
John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić and Halle Bush also star in the series from Amazon Studios and SISTER. Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) serves as showrunner.
The Power premieres Friday, March 31 on Prime Video.
