Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are the ultimate spies in Citadel, Prime Video's upcoming spy series launching Friday, April 28 with the first two episodes. The global thriller, which will be available in more than 240 countries and territories, will subsequently drop new episodes weekly through Friday, May 26.

As part of the announcement, the first official photos from the series were released Monday.

Chopra Jonas and Madden star in the U.S. mothership series, while local series spinning off the franchise will originate from Mexico, Italy and India, it was previously reported in January 2020. Chopra Jonas and Madden are joined in the ensemble by Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Filming began on the U.S. series, from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (The Avengers: Endgame), in summer 2020.

Here is Citadel's official synopsis: "Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency -- tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people -- was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Chopra Jonas previously starred in The Sky Is Pink, an indie foreign language film that premiered at Toronto. She next stars in the upcoming Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes and the big-screen adaptation of The White Tiger, and is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, which she will star in. The actress played FBI recruit Alex Parrish on Quantico for ABC from 2015 to 2018.

Madden, who gained notoriety for playing Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, previously starred in Marvel's Eternals, Rocketman and 1917; and won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his portrayal of David Budd in Netflix's Bodyguard.

News of Citadel was first announced in July 2018.

See the official photos from Citadel below.

