Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to speak out about using wealth for good.

The 37-year-old actress, who's been a Global Citizen Ambassador since 2016, will speak at a luncheon event during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 21.

According to a press release, Chopra Jonas "will urge the world’s billionaires, corporations and world leaders to use their wealth to help achieve the Global Goals for Sustainable Development by 2030" during the fireside chat. If the richest 17 people in the world gave 10 percent of their wealth annually, many of the projects Chopra Jonas will speak to would be halfway funded, the release adds.

Chopra Jonas will be joined by Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans, the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, and others for the event, which will be co-hosted by MIT and Tata Communications.

During the event, Global Citizen will also provide more information about its 2020 campaign, Global Goal Live, which will lead up to a global series of concerts and events working to end extreme poverty by 2030 on Sept. 26.

Chopra Jonas co-hosted the Global Citizen Festival in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, she appeared in Global Citizen’s Activate series on National Geographic in 2019. The actress is also involved with UNICEF and the UN, has served as a National Goodwill Ambassador to India for 12 years, and has her own charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

Watch the video below for more on Chopra Jonas.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2020: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Glamorous Arrival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Glamorous Date Night at 2020 Golden Globes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Get Hilariously Photobombed in Romantic Moment by Pal Glen Powell

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Living Their Best Lives on Tropical Getaway

Related Gallery