The time is now.

Activists, game changers and policymakers are coming together for an all-new, multi-platform docu-series, Activate: The Global Citizen Movement, to raise awareness about extreme poverty, inequality and sustainability issues.

“There’s real hope,” Uzo Aduba can be heard saying in ET’s exclusive first look at the trailer for the National Geographic Channel special.

Premiering on Sept. 5, the six-part series take audiences from the stages of the Global Citizen Festival -- the annual music event organized by Global Citizen -- to the front lines all around the world, from Mexico to Washington, D.C., where real change is needed or is happening. Each episode will focus on six specific topics, including eradicating extreme poverty, ending cash bail, breaking down barriers to girls’ education, funding education for displaced children, ending plastic pollution, and helping to solve the water crisis.

Helping to amplify awareness and tell these stories are Hugh Jackman, Common, Usher, Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss, Becky G, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more celebrities.

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement from National Geographic and Procter & Gamble, co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia, airs Thursdays, starting on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. It will also air globally on National Geographic in 172 countries and 43 languages. The partnership will also include digital hubs on NatGeo.com and GlobalCitizen.org for viewers who want to go deeper on the issues highlighted in the series.

