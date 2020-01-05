Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' picture-perfect moment was interrupted by one of their friends.

Glen Powell took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious slow-motion video of his famous friends on a boat during their recent tropical getaway. Set to Celine Dion's "The Power of Love," the video shows Nick and Priyanka leaning in for a kiss while gazing lovingly at each other.

As the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, move closer together, Powell enters the frame and smiles down at his friends as he appears to break up their sweet moment.

"I LOVE LOVE," Powell quipped in the caption.

A-list celebs loved the funny post, with many taking to the comment section to express their amusement.

"Honestly same," Sarah Hyland wrote.

"Can't say I blame ya," Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in.

Queer Eye star Tan France dubbed Powell "a dummy," while Mindy Kaling joked that the whole thing was "ridiculous," and Rumer Willis said the clip showed "real romance."

"This is All Time," Derek Hough complimented, with stars including Angela Kinsey, Nina Dobrev and Wilmer Valderrama also laughing at the video.

Watch the video below for more on Nick and Priyanka.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Talks Secret to Balancing Work and Married Life With Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Living Their Best Lives on Tropical Getaway

Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra's Dog Gift Has Caused 'Some Division in the Family'

Nick Jonas' Anniversary Post to Priyanka Chopra Just Reminded Us How Extravagant Their Wedding Was

Related Gallery