Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating one year of wedded bliss.

The couple tied the knot in a luxurious, multi-day affair in India last year -- and just in case you forgot just how fantastically extra their wedding was, Jonas offered a reminder on Sunday.

"One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," the 27-year-old "Jealous" singer captioned a shot from his and Chopra's Christian ceremony. The photo sees the couple holding hands at their supersized, flower-adorned altar, with their bridesmaids and groomsmen looking on.

Chopra, 37, shared a collection of images from both her and Jonas' Christian and Indian ceremonies. "My promise. Then..today.. forever," she wrote. "You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋."

"And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes," she added. "We feel blessed."

Just days before their anniversary, Chopra gifted Jonas with a new addition to their family: a German Shepherd puppy named Gino.

Jonas, meanwhile, opened up to ET last month about the big anniversary surprise he had planned for Chopra. "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," he said. "We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."

"It's been a crazy year. It's flown by, it's hard to believe it," he added. "This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and His New Dog Gino Are the Cutest Duo While Out in NYC

Priyanka Chopra Surprises Nick Jonas With a Puppy Ahead of 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Nick Jonas Is Planning an Anniversary Surprise for Wife Priyanka Chopra (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas Reveals How He and Priyanka Chopra Are Celebrating Their 1-Year Anniversary Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery