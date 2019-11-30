Nick Jonas and his new dog, Gino, are taking over New York City.

The "Find You" singer was snapped walking his adorable new German Shepherd pup while out in the Big Apple on Saturday. Jonas was dressed in black jeans, shirt and jacket with white sneakers while he held on to Gino's leash. The two were the cutest duo as they took a stroll through the concrete jungle.

Gino was given to Jonas by his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as an early 1-year wedding anniversary gift. The two appear to already be inseparable, judging by Gino's personal Instagram page.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕," Jonas wrote when he shared news of the latest addition to their family.

Since then, Gino has been keeping his new fans updated on his daily activities via Instagram.

Jonas and Chopra will be celebrating their 1-year wedding anniversary on Sunday. ET caught up with Nick earlier this month, where he revealed that he was working on something extra special to mark their first wedding anniversary.

"Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled," he shared. "We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time," Nick confirmed.

Hear more of what he had to say in the video below.

