The limit does not exist for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The couple has followed up their snowy ski retreat with a tropical getaway, they revealed on Instagram on Sunday. After celebrating Christmas at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California, the pair is set to ring in the new year getting in some R&R on a sunny beach.

Jonas, 27, and Chopra, 37, celebrated the next step of their vacation with matching photos on their Instagram. "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe," Jonas captioned his post, while Chopra wrote alongside hers, "Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti."

Chopra added another beachy pic hours later. "So... no complaints ❤️🌊🔥 📸 @cavanaughjames," she captioned a shot of herself relaxing in the sand, with a glass of champagne.

Jonas gifted his wife a snowmobile for Christmas, while Chopra surprised him with a German shepherd puppy just before their 1-year wedding anniversary.

As Jonas revealed during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show, however, the new addition has "caused some division in the family."

"She has a puppy named Diana. Once she and I got together, I sort of adopted the puppy, and she got me this one. We put both our dogs on Instagram, and Diana's been on Instagram for about a year and a half and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day. She wasn't happy about it," he joked.

