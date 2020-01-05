We're a sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The "Only Human" singer and the Isn't It Romantic actress made a glamorous appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday. The couple dressed to impress for their date night. Priyanka looked breathtaking in a body-hugging pink, off-the-shoulder gown. She accessorized the elegant look with an elegant diamond necklace.

Nick, on his end, looked dapper in a double-breasted black suit with a tie, and cozied up to his wife while snapping pics on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick is set to present during the live telecast. The singer is a Golden Globe nominee, landing his first nod in the Best Original Song - Motion Picture category for his song, "Home," from Ferdinand.

After celebrating Christmas at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California, the pair rung in the new year getting in some R&R on a sunny beach. Nick and Priyanka also shared a handful of photos on their Instagrams from their relaxing time off.

The two are expected to have a busy year. They recently got an unscripted series about Indian pre-wedding tradition greenlit at Amazon. The reality show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet, which takes place the night before a wedding and features friends and family participating in a night of song and dance.

See more of ET's Golden Globes coverage, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Slays 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet in Sexy One-Shoulder Gown: Pics

Christina Applegate Celebrates On-Screen Sisters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globe Noms

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Handsome as Ever at the 2020 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020: Margot Robbie Arrives in Chanel Haute Couture This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery