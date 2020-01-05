The 2020 Golden Globes are a family affair for Christina Applegate -- at least when it comes to her on-screen sisters.

The Dead to Me star -- who is nominated for her fourth Globe at Sunday's awards show -- spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet, where she raved about earning a nod alongside her former Friends family members, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Applegate and Witherspoon played the spoiled sisters of Aniston's character, Rachel Green -- Amy and Jill, respectively -- through the sitcom's 10-season run.

And all three are nominated in 2020, though in different categories. Applegate earned her nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role on her morbidly funny Netflix series Dead to Me, while Aniston and Witherspoon are nominated against each other in the drama category for their roles on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

"We should all win!" Applegate joked. "Mom and Dad Green are really proud."

The actress also opened up about the legacy of being on Friends, even for just a few episodes, noting that it's "pretty cool" that a new generation of viewers was introduced to the show via Netflix.

The streaming platform is also where Applegate made her return to TV, starting opposite Linda Cardellini on Dead to Me, where Applegate plays a high-strung widow attempting to piece together the details of her husband's mysterious death. The show -- which was recently renewed for a second season -- earned the actress her first Golden Globe nomination since 2009, and she said it "means a lot" to be nominated alongside awards darlings like Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne, Kirsten Dunst and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"When you do a show like Dead to Me, you don't know what's going to happen," she explained. "You're in a genre that's not one thing or the other and you're doing work that's kinda scary and you just don't know. I didn't think it had a shot in hell. So it's like, what? I'm not supposed to be there with those girls."

Her 8-year-old daughter, Sadie, however, had a different take. "She said, 'I hate that dress...Why do you have to go?'" Applegate recalled with a laugh. "And I said, 'Because it's an honor to be nominated.' And she says, 'Why did you have to be good at the acting? Now you're going to be gone three Sundays in a row!' That's how she feels about it. "

