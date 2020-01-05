Leonardo DiCaprio Is Handsome as Ever at the 2020 Golden Globes

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio is already having a splendid time at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star stepped out on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, looking dapper as ever. DiCaprio, 45, kept it classic in a black suit and a black bow tie.

DiCaprio last attended the Globes in 2017, when he presented Isabelle Huppert with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama. The appearance came one year after DiCaprio nabbed the Best Actor accolade for The Revenant.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This year, DiCaprio (who has also earned Globes for his roles in The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street) is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film has received a total of five nominations, including Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.

Before the awards ceremony officially kicks off, click through the slideshow below for more looks from the Globes red carpet:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Addresses Their Nearly 23-Year Age Gap

Leonardo DiCaprio Sings and Dances in 'Once Upon a Time' Extended Scene

Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance Fund to Donate $5 Million to Amazon Amid Raging Fires