Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are just as surprised as fans by the fact that they've never done a movie together... until now!

The legendary actors, who star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, were recent guests on the Today show, where they opened up about finally filming together after all these years in the spotlight.

Chatting with NBC's Harry Smith, Pitt, 55, and DiCaprio, 44, explained that while they had never done a movie together, they did both star on the popular ABC sitcom Growing Pains. DiCaprio portrayed recurring character Luke Brower from 1991 to 1992, while Pitt made guest appearances as two different characters in 1987 and 1989.

Unfortunately, the two never shared a scene.

"I mean, we're talking decades ago," DiCaprio recalled, "but we were on the same television show."

Smith then switched gears, asking the Hollywood heartthrobs, "In my next life, who should I come back as, you or you?"

Needless to say, Pitt's response was pretty epic.

"I think you’re doing pretty well," he said of Smith. "I don't know about him [Leo]. I shine up well on the outside, but it's a bit dicey, my friend."

Watch below, and tune into Today Monday, July 15 for the full interview:

Pitt seems to be all about the jokes lately. During a photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Thursday, the actor photobombed co-star Margot Robbie as she was posing for pics.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The entire cast appears to be having a blast on their press tour for the film, which hits theaters July 26. Back in May, Pitt and DiCaprio totally stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting the movie about actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt).

Pitt's attendance at the premiere screening marked his first red carpet appearance at Cannes in seven years, and his first since filing for divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. He last attended the festival in 2012, when he was promoting Killing Them Softly.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Old Friends at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Photocall at Cannes

Brad Pitt Hits the Red Carpet for His First Cannes Film Festival in 7 Years

Brad Pitt Calls Acting 'A Younger Man's Game'

Related Gallery