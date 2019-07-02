Brad Pitt Calls Acting 'A Younger Man's Game'

Even Brad Pitt has fears for the future.

The 55-year-old actor, who returns to the big screen this month in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is featured in GQ Australia's July/August issue, where he opens up about the entertainment industry and the dread of becoming "a dinosaur" in Hollywood.

In recent years, Pitt has slightly stepped away from the spotlight to work on producing projects, with his main focus always being on the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," Pitt says of his recent projects.

But as for acting? "I keep doing less and less," he says. "I really believe that overall it's a younger man’s game -- not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters -- I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all."

"I'm curious to see what the future of it is, what shape it takes," he adds, while discussing how streaming services have shifted people away from cinemas and back into their homes with the outlet. "I really appreciate the streaming services because we're seeing more and more quality projects being made. We're seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there."

Despite streaming services like Netflix paving the way for a new generation of stars, Pitt believes there's "room for both" cinema and streaming, with actors of every age. But the fear of being phased out still lingers.

"I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man," he jokes. "And the comet could be on the way."

Last month, ET spoke with Pitt's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Austin Butler, 27, at the premiere of his new film, The Dead Don't Die, where he revealed the acting advice he recently received from Pitt.

