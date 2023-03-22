Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are kicking back after a busy few months. Days after the 2023 Academy Awards, the couple jetted off to Mexico for a relaxing getaway.

Cameras captured Gerber and Butler hanging out by the pool, with the former sporting a green bikini as she tanned and the latter walking around shirtless and reading a book.

HEM / BACKGRID

Later, the duo was spotted hopping into a golf cart and heading to another part of the resort, where they enjoyed an al fresco lunch. Gerber donned a floral skirt, striped top and sunglasses for the outing, while her beau kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

HEM / BACKGRID

The couple had been busy as of late, as Butler was in contention for several major awards for his work in Elvis. He ended up winning a Golden Globe over awards season, and losing the Oscar to The Whale's Brendan Fraser.

Though he didn't come out victorious on Oscars night, Butler still partied the night away, as he stepped out for Vanity Fair's annual bash with Gerber on his arm.

