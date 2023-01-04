Kaia Gerber Kisses and Poses for Austin Butler Poolside on Mexico Vacation
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Vacation in Mexico With Her Family
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber enjoyed their Mexico vacation from the pool this week. The couple was spotted sharing romantic PDA during a New Year's getaway in Cabo, and Gerber posed for Butler's camera while enjoying a dip in the water.
Butler, 31, and Gerber, 21, were spotted heading to lunch with Gerber's family in Cabo toward the end of December. The happy couple has since been enjoying the start of 2023 with friends while still in Mexico.
Butler and Gerber first sparked relationship rumors in December 2021, and a source told ET in January 2022 that they were "seeing each other."
"They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source said at the time. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."
The couple later publicly debuted their relationship at the Met Gala in May 2022, where they held each other on the red carpet ahead of the event. Later that month, Butler brought Gerber to the Elvis world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Gerber's family often vacations in Cabo, and she also took her former boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, to Mexico in 2020.
