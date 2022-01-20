Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are an item. And while their romance is just getting started, the duo is already having fun.

"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out,” a source tells ET. “They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them.”

Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, were recently spotted getting cozy after a grocery store run in Los Angeles. During their outing, Butler was pictured wrapping his arm around the model as they walked down the street.

In December, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, they were spotted leaving a yoga class together.

Both Butler and Gerber are moving on after recently getting out of high-profile relationships. Butler and Vanessa Hudgens confirmed their split in January 2020, after almost a decade of dating, while in November, Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randee Gerber, ended her year-long relationship with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

"Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have broken up. Their split is amicable," a source told ET at the time.

Gerber and Butler’s exes have also both moved on.

In pics obtained by the Daily Mail, Elordi was spotted grabbing coffee with Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, and as of February 2021, Hudgens has been dating MLB star Cole Tucker.

