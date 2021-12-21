Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade as Ex Kaia Gerber Does Yoga With Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Split After 1 Year of Dating
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Dresses as a Bride for 'On My Way' Per…
Watch BTS' Acceptance Speeches at the 2021 AMAs
'Rugrats': Here's Your First Look at the Holiday Special on Para…
AMAs: Watch New Kids on the Block and New Edition's History-Maki…
'Tiger King' Star Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide
Watch Offset Help Daughter Kulture With Her Homework!
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Jason Oppenheim Spills on ‘Selling the OC’ Spinoff Coming to Net…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Josh Kelley, Steve Harvey and Bob Newhart Give an Inside Look at…
Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast…
Reba McEntire Gushes Over Working With ‘Duke of Hazzard’s John S…
How Kristen Stewart Feels About ‘Spencer’ Awards Season Buzz (Ex…
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Steven Spielberg on Celebrating Stephen Sondheim's 'Gift' in 'We…
It appears Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are moving on following their recent split.
In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Elordi was spotted out on a coffee date on Sunday with recent Dancing With the Stars competitor Olivia Jade. The pair was dressed casually as they chatted with friends and walked Elordi's dog around a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Gerber has also recently been spotted out with someone new in recent Daily Mail photos. The 20-year-old model -- and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber -- was photographed at a yoga class on Sunday with Austin Butler, 30, who split from his longtime love, Vanessa Hudgens, last year after nearly a decade together.
Elordi and Gerber split in November after just over a year together. A source confirmed the news to ET at the time, adding that the split was "amicable."
Elordi opened up about his ex in a recent interview with Men's Health, sharing what he learned from his time with Gerber, who's spent her life in the spotlight thanks to her famous folks.
"[Kaia] handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" the Euphoria star told the magazine.
See more on the split in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jacob Elordi Shares What He Learned From His Ex Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Split After Just 1 Year Together
Kaia Gerber on Joining 'AHS' and Auditioning With Her Mom
Related Gallery