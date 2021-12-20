Jacob Elordi Shares What He Learned From His Ex Kaia Gerber
Jacob Elordi praises his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, in a new interview with Men's Health. It was revealed last month that the 24-year-old actor and 20-year-old model had split after a year together, but Elordi says he learned something about fame during that time.
"[Kaia] handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" he tells the magazine.
Elordi's star power is certainly on the rise thanks to his starring roles in HBO's Euphoria and Netflix's The Kissing Booth movies. He admits to Men's Health that the attention to his body, due to the roles he's taken on, is at times troubling.
"You learn quickly that what people take away from those movies is your stature and your figure. You have all sorts of aged people around the world only talking about what you look like," he says. "It’s a slippery slope to put all your value into the vanity of what your body looks like. Your body is going to deteriorate."
Amid all the struggles that may come with fame, Elordi says he is extremely grateful. "Some people work for decades trying to crack it, so I’m definitely aware, definitely gracious, for the luck that I’ve had," he tells the magazine.
Elordi adds, "I just want to be a part of the world. I want to have a life. I want to have the same 80-, 85-year—more or less -- experience that everyone has. I don’t want to miss anything by sitting on some overly sour pile of candy."
For more with the actor, check out ET's exclusive interview below.
