Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are soaking up the sun and the last moments of 2022. The 31-year-old actor and 21-year-old model were spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, ahead of the new year.

Also with the couple was Kaia's mom, Cindy Crawford, her dad, Rande Gerber, and her brother, Presley Gerber.

While hanging with her boyfriend and family, Kaia was seen sporting a string bikini top, sunglasses and a floral maxi skirt.

As for Austin, the Elvis star looked casual in a baseball cap, light blue T-shirt and dark shorts.

Splash News

Splash News

Kaia's family often vacations in Cabo, and she also took her former boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, to Mexico in 2020.

Austin and Kaia first sparked relationship rumors in December 2021, with a source telling ET this past January that the two were "seeing each other."

"They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source shared at the time. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

Since then, the couple has made their relationship red carpet official, making their debut in May at the 2022 Met Gala where they were photographed looking adoringly at each other while the actor had his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Later that month, the duo packed on the PDA at the world premiere of Elvis during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Aside from their red carpet appearances, Austin and Kaia have kept pretty quiet about their romance. For more on the couple, check out the links below.

