Austin Butler Makes Red Carpet Debut With Kaia Gerber, Poses With Priscilla Presley at Met Gala
Met Gala 2022: Priscilla Presley Poses on Red Carpet With 'Elvis…
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp Trial: Day 11 Highlights
Naomi and Wynonna Judd Celebrate CMA Hall of Fame Induction (Exc…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Rob Kardashian Alleges Chyna ‘Tried …
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Johnny Depp Questions Obsession With Personal Life in Rare Inter…
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Count Down …
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…
Randy Jackson Reveals Which Celebs He’d Like to See on ‘Name Tha…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Moves in With Him as He Defends His …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Major Production Deal with N…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Branded Her Name on His Che…
Celine Dion Gets Emotional Announcing Another Tour Cancellation
Naomi Judd Praised Healing Power of Country Music in Final Inter…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Makes Red Carpet Debut at ‘Kin…
Cardi B Sings Country Version of 'Money' With Jimmie Allen on 'C…
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber just made things Met Gala official. Butler and Gerber posed for pics while at the 2022 Met Gala Monday night, making their red carpet debut as a couple.
This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," and when it comes to glamour, the couple definitely brought their fair share.
Gerber, 20, wore a sheer, sparkling gown by Alexander McQueen, which featured cutout details and plenty of glittery embellishments. As for her hair, the super model wore her light brown locks long and curly, fastened on either side with two bejeweled pins. Butler, 30, meanwhile looked dapper as ever in a black Prada suit. The Elvis actor served serious King of Rock 'N' Roll vibes with his slightly unbuttoned shirt and undone tie.
The pair were all smiles for the cameras as they held each other close on the red, white and blue carpet.
Butler also posed with his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge, as well as some of his other castmates from the highly anticipated biopic and Priscilla Presley, who too opted for an all-black look for the affair.
Butler and Gerber were first linked back in December after they were spotted leaving a yoga class together.
In January, a source told ET that the pair have been "having a lot of fun hanging out."
"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source shared. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."
Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.
RELATED CONTENT
Janelle Monáe's 2022 Met Gala Look: All the Behind-the-Scenes Details!
Blake Lively Pulls Off Amazing Wardrobe Transformation at Met Gala
How to Watch and Stream the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Related Gallery