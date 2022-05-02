Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber just made things Met Gala official. Butler and Gerber posed for pics while at the 2022 Met Gala Monday night, making their red carpet debut as a couple.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," and when it comes to glamour, the couple definitely brought their fair share.

Gerber, 20, wore a sheer, sparkling gown by Alexander McQueen, which featured cutout details and plenty of glittery embellishments. As for her hair, the super model wore her light brown locks long and curly, fastened on either side with two bejeweled pins. Butler, 30, meanwhile looked dapper as ever in a black Prada suit. The Elvis actor served serious King of Rock 'N' Roll vibes with his slightly unbuttoned shirt and undone tie.

The pair were all smiles for the cameras as they held each other close on the red, white and blue carpet.

Butler also posed with his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge, as well as some of his other castmates from the highly anticipated biopic and Priscilla Presley, who too opted for an all-black look for the affair.

Butler and Gerber were first linked back in December after they were spotted leaving a yoga class together.

In January, a source told ET that the pair have been "having a lot of fun hanging out."

"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," the source shared. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

