Avril Lavigne Addresses Body Double Conspiracy Theory

Avril Lavigne is denying a conspiracy theory about herself. The 39-year-old singer appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and spoke about the speculation that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a body double named Melissa.

"It's just funny to me," she told host Alex Cooper. "On one end, everyone's like, 'Oh my god. You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people... [created a] conspiracy theory that I'm not me. Cool."

The theory came up during a conversation about the weirdest rumor Lavigne has ever heard about herself.

"Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse," she said. "Like, I feel like I got a good one. I don't think it's negative or anything creepy. I don't know. It could be worse... I think that they've done that with other artists. I'm not the only one. I think other people have that."

For the unconvinced, Lavigne assured them, "Obviously, I am me. It's so dumb."

The rumor began circulating around 2005. At the time, some people speculated that Lavigne hired a body double named Melissa to help her manage public engagements. Whether this individual was believed to be an average girl who looked like the rocker or a clone designed to replace her is up for debate.

Then, the theory claims, Lavigne died and was permanently replaced by Melissa.

Lavigne previously addressed the situation in a 2018 interview with Kyle and Jackie O on Australia's KISS 1065.

"Some people think that I'm not the real me, which is so weird!" she said at the time. "Like, why would they even think that?"

Now, the singer is gearing up to start her Greatest Hits tour, which will begin later this month in Canada.

"The whole set list is singles, which to be honest, that's a place that I strived to be at, especially on my first album because I only had, like, three singles," Lavigne told ET earlier this year. "From day one, I wanted to be able to have my whole show to be all singles and now I have that and I'm very proud of that."

