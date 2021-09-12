Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV VMAs Sunday night. The pair showed up hand-in-hand in suits fit for their punk rock personas. The couple's first red carpet appearance also marked Lavigne's first time on a red carpet in nearly two years.

Lavigne wore a pink, plaid suit jacket with cutout detailing that revealed a silver, sparkling bandeau bra and pink plaid pants to match. She wore her long, blonde hair down, keeping true to form with her signature smokey eye. The singer's boyfriend, Mod Sun, sported a patchwork suit filled with bold and bright band patches that were only outshined by his neon green hair. Sun still kept it high fashion though, pairing the suit with a black, Prada tie.

The pair, who started dating back in February, packed on the PDA on the carpet, kissing and holding each other close as they posed for photographs ahead of Sunday night's awards show.

Lavigne opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about her look and her upcoming album, which includes a collaboration with Mod.

"Pink's my favorite color and I always tend to like to be comfortable, so I felt like this was rock n' roll, and VMA's are just a fun awards show. I usually go caszh. The crystals dress it up a little bit, I love it."

Lavigne, who is a presenter at this year's VMAs is working on some new music of her own and fans can expect some big names on her next record, including Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and more.

"I have a lot of collaborations on this next record of mine." she shared. "Maybe a collab with MGK, and some other cool artists like that. Travis Barker. The album's gonna be super rock 'n' roll and kinda like, pop punk, and it's a good time."

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.

